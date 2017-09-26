6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 26, 2016)

A new project led by the U.S. National Institute Of Health is getting ready to start testing out a male birth control gel that suppresses sperm count while keeping testosterone levels healthy. For the study, researchers will have the male members of 420 heterosexual couples apply this gel to their shoulders daily. once their sperm counts are significantly lower (this could take two to three months), the couple will use this gel is their primary source of birth control with their partner for a full year. Is it too good to be true? We'll have to wait and see. (Scientific American)