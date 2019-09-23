Your Horoscope Says This Is The Week To Kick-Start Back-Burner Goals

By the same token, this will require more than lip service. On Wednesday, congenial Venus squares off with integral Saturn. Beyond a pledge to do better next time, what are you willing to offer as proof? The rubber meets the road when the ringed taskmaster blows his whistle. For example, maybe you'll commit to a weekly date night or a vacation and set it in stone on the shared calendar. (Then, of course, buy your tickets!) Or instead of constantly harping on the lack of decent dating options in your city, you get on a new app and join a fall group where you'll meet people who share your interests. If you're negotiating deal points with business associates, hire a lawyer to draft the first contract. Talk is cheap. Action gets true change in motion!