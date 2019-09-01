mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

September's Astrological Forecast Is In & It's All About Renewal

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
woman smiling with zodiac signs

Image by mbg Creative x FG Trade

September 1, 2019

Welcome to Virgo-land! As September begins, the skies are hosting a sexy stellium—that's a cluster of three or more planets occupying one zodiac sign: The Sun, Mercury, gracious Venus, AND passionate Mars are all in the cosmic Virgin's lair.

Make no mistake, that's not a call for self-deprivation or chaste living. Virgos have spent eons trying to shed their (mostly false) rep as the zodiac's prim and pearl-clutching "maiden." This earthily sensual sign blesses us with discernment and good taste, but it delights in all bodily pleasures, from a harvest season romp in the hay to a decadent fusion of farm-to-table flavors, plated to perfection.

The chorus line of Virgo planets will also tango with three other luminaries in fellow earth signs: changemaker Uranus (in Taurus) and the Capricorn-based duo of structured Saturn and transformational Pluto. Translation: Changes you make this month should be carefully considered because your decisions will stick for the long haul. Think "systemic" more than "short term" with any shifts you implement. 

But don't rush! September brings the third of this year's three rare and confounding Jupiter-Neptune squares, a 90-degree angle of tension between the planets. With overly optimistic Jupiter and foggy Neptune butting heads, making any kind of clear path will be challenging, especially when they reach an exact alignment on September 21. All year long, Jupiter and Neptune have traveled in proximity, giving everyone a wicked case of "grass is greener" syndrome. It's been hard to know which direction to turn. They'll trail each other through October.

In the meantime, meditate and visualize! Sure, that sounds woo-woo, but at the September 14/15 (depending on your time zone) Pisces full moon, your intuition and right-brained superpowers will be at an all-time high. Ready, set, manifest!

Balance arrives on September 23 with Libra season when the equinox arrives and the Sun moves into the sign of give and take. On September 28, the Libra new moon opens a new chapter for all your closest relationship. Ready, set, renew!

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/september-2019-monthly-horoscope-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!