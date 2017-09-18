Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What’s In The Stars For You?

Bless this mess? Absolutely not. It's time to sort, file, organize, systematize—and energize. Decluttering your physical spaces (and your virtual ones) can be a stress reducer. Those distracting piles and unchecked messages take up a lot of psychic energy, even when you're worrying about when to get them done.

Wellness is Virgo's domain, so use this lunar launch to get your fall fitness routine in motion. Could your meals be healthier, your sleep more sanctified? Feather your nest with everything you need to keep your body humming like a well-oiled machine—from a fridge full of fresh produce, snacks like raw almonds in the pantry, and an essential-oil diffuser on your nightstand.

Should this all be sounding a little too tame, don't freak out. On Friday, September 22, the Sun is due for a costume change, unbuttoning Virgo's crisp white oxford shirt and donning Libra's embellished date nightdress. Collaborate, cooperate, co-create! Dynamic duos thrive during Libra season, but not in the "OMG we have EVERYTHING in common!" kind of way.

Since Libra is the sign of the scales, we can achieve a happy equilibrium by pairing up with a complementary force instead of doppelgänger. Is it time to make a peace offering? Libra's harmonious vibes help us smooth over any rough patches in our most important unions. It's rarely too late to at least TRY to make amends—and the gracious diplomacy of Libra season will make others more amenable to accepting apologies.

The spirit of justice is in the air and with worldly Jupiter lingering in Libra until October 10; there could be another global push toward equal rights and the resolution of lingering investigations. Now, where did that picket sign go?

