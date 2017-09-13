6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 13, 2017)

Before the National Institutes of Health Revitalization Act of 1993, which required the inclusion of women and minorities in final-stage medication and therapy trials, women were excluded from these trials because scientists worried that female hormonal cycles would interfere with the results. That meant women couldn't know how those drugs would actually affect them. And the war on women's health isn't over. Now, sharp cuts to Medicaid could mean severely limiting maternity care and/or reproductive rights, and women need to make their voices heard. (Scientific American)