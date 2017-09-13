6 Things You Need To Know Today (September 13, 2017)
1. Proposed changes to U.S. health care would negatively affect women more than men.
Before the National Institutes of Health Revitalization Act of 1993, which required the inclusion of women and minorities in final-stage medication and therapy trials, women were excluded from these trials because scientists worried that female hormonal cycles would interfere with the results. That meant women couldn't know how those drugs would actually affect them. And the war on women's health isn't over. Now, sharp cuts to Medicaid could mean severely limiting maternity care and/or reproductive rights, and women need to make their voices heard. (Scientific American)
2. Floodwater in Houston is contaminated.
Many Houston residents may be returning home to unsafe water, a new study finds. Bacteria and toxins like Escherichia coli, a measure of fecal contamination, were present in unsafe levels due to breaches at waste treatment plants in the area. (NYT)
3. Bottle-feeding probably doesn't work as a treatment for anorexia, but the reason for it holds valuable insight.
The logic behind bottle-feeding as a treatment for eating disorders (in which a mother holds the sufferer while feeding them from a bottle) is rooted in attachment theory—the notion that healthy psychological development depends on a child's ability to attach securely to a caregiver. That said, using bottle feeding as a way to "re-nurture" a child has no scientific support, and while attachment disorders likely contribute to disordered eating in later life, they're only one of many contributing factors. (HuffPo)
4. The East Coast is in for some serious flooding, according to research.
According to a recent study at the Universities of Bonn, the East Coast is in for some serious flooding. Due to large parts of Canada being covered by sheets of ice during the last ice age and possibly the creation of reservoirs, Southeastern states like Virginia, Tennessee, and North Carolina are specifically at risk. (Science Daily)
5. Apparently, our ancestors were great jumpers.
A newly discovered fossil refutes previous assumptions that man's ancestors were slow and deliberate movers. Instead, our primate predecessors were masters of leaping through the trees. (Science Daily)
6. This first responder is fighting to help others who served on September 11.
John Feal, a demolition supervisor injured while clearing debris from the fallen towers, is fighting to help others who were injured physically or psychologically in responding to the catastrophic event. He formed the FealGood Organization, which advocates on behalf of emergency personnel. (NPR)
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.