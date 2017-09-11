Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Romantically, the Venus-Saturn trine brings important reality checks to lovebirds but ones that actually inspire hope and happiness. Finally! You can settle on a relationship status, and maybe even make it Instagram official. Or you and your new, legit best friend from the festival will get a solid plan in place for how to support each other's biggest life goals. Discussing ongoing issues that arise in relationships will go smoothly with Venus in the frame—and Saturn keeps us in a solution-oriented headspace.

If you're looking for love, this transit may bring an epiphany that it's time to start pursuing people who are ready NOW, not some elusive "someday." This transit can increase the peace and mitigate tension brought on by last month's Mercury retrograde. Working together for a brighter future? Well, duh, that's kind of the only way.

Give the world service with a smile on Wednesday—it's the best way to avoid a battle of the egos as Saturn gets into a dust-up with the strong-willed Virgo Sun. Values could clash and moral debates could erupt, particularly if you broach any of the taboo topics like politics, religion or money. But arguing over such matters is widely considered a futile act—and more so than ever during a Sun-Saturn square.

That said, people who have been "going along to get along" might break from the sheep herd near Hump Day and formulate an individualized opinion. Should you realize that you need to wage a full-scale resistance, Saturn flashes a yellow light. It would be wise to wait a few beats (maybe a week, or even a month) so that you can formulate a logical strategy and plan of action—then, make your move.