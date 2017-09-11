Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
Was it lasting love—or just a magic moment? With cosmic charmer Venus on the final leg of her monthlong tour of Leo, certain feelings have ballooned to larger-than-life proportions. Maybe you became insta-BFFs with someone who shared your RV at a festival or fell head over chunky '90s platform sandals for a local bartender during your summer travels. Bold proclamations have been made…"I love yous" exchanged...perhaps a bit prematurely, perhaps not.
This Tuesday, September 12, you'll know for sure as Saturn, the planetary pragmatist, delivers a gentle (but unwavering) reality check to rosy Venus as the two flow into a cooperative trine. Declare a temporary moratorium on all the "carpe diem" whimsy. Fun as it's all been, there are emotions to think about and long-term objectives, too. And as Saturn knows, these sorts of things require careful consideration and planning. ("Booooring," says Venus, before surrendering to Saturn's sensible persuasion.)
Although this cosmic connection is brief, it can bring an effective wake-up call.
Romantically, the Venus-Saturn trine brings important reality checks to lovebirds but ones that actually inspire hope and happiness. Finally! You can settle on a relationship status, and maybe even make it Instagram official. Or you and your new, legit best friend from the festival will get a solid plan in place for how to support each other's biggest life goals. Discussing ongoing issues that arise in relationships will go smoothly with Venus in the frame—and Saturn keeps us in a solution-oriented headspace.
If you're looking for love, this transit may bring an epiphany that it's time to start pursuing people who are ready NOW, not some elusive "someday." This transit can increase the peace and mitigate tension brought on by last month's Mercury retrograde. Working together for a brighter future? Well, duh, that's kind of the only way.
Give the world service with a smile on Wednesday—it's the best way to avoid a battle of the egos as Saturn gets into a dust-up with the strong-willed Virgo Sun. Values could clash and moral debates could erupt, particularly if you broach any of the taboo topics like politics, religion or money. But arguing over such matters is widely considered a futile act—and more so than ever during a Sun-Saturn square.
That said, people who have been "going along to get along" might break from the sheep herd near Hump Day and formulate an individualized opinion. Should you realize that you need to wage a full-scale resistance, Saturn flashes a yellow light. It would be wise to wait a few beats (maybe a week, or even a month) so that you can formulate a logical strategy and plan of action—then, make your move.
Weekend warriors: Turn on your love lights!
On Sunday, romantic Venus will trine effervescent Uranus, bringing some let-your-hair-down energy to the world. Despite the serious vibe of the early part of the week, Sunday's cosmic confab has "free love" written all over it. Will folks have the best judgment this weekend? Oh, probably not. The Venus-Uranus trine may revive a few of the sparklepony moments that Tuesday's Venus-Saturn trine could not successfully squash. Enjoy the now—but don't become completely unhinged or start fantasizing about a "happily ever after" with someone you haven't even known for a full season. (Let that be a warning to those thinking about, ahem, ending a 48-hour date in a Vegas chapel.)
Couples should break out of their predictable grooves—this doesn't have to threaten your relationship status. Book a weekend getaway in a lively city or head to a festival together. And hey, if you actually ARE ready to elope, you might just end the weekend with a ring on a significant finger. Venus rules style, and breaking the rules of fashion can be a great way to meet strangers! Now, where IS that unicorn onesie?
Want more astrological insight? Find out your moon sign here, then check out your September 2017 horoscope.