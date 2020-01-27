mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Scientists Used Forrest Gump To Map Out The Emotions Of The Brain

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
How Forrest Gump Made Scientists Better Understand Human Emotions

Image by mbg Creative x Sunset Boulevard / Getty

January 27, 2020 — 22:02 PM

It's difficult to watch Forrest Gump' without experiencing a range of emotions, from happiness to sadness and even surprise. Now researchers are taking advantage of that to analyze viewers' feelings during the film to better understand how the brain processes certain emotional states. 

The study, published in Nature Communications, discovered a map of affective emotions, which they dubbed "emotionotopy." 

Researchers asked 15 volunteers to watch an edited version of Forrest Gump and express their emotional responses. Participants documented their feelings during each scene, as well as the strength of those feelings on a scale of one to 100.

The written responses were compared to functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) scans taken of 15 others who watched the movie in a previous study.

They found the specific region of the brain where "polarity, complexity, and intensity of emotional experiences" exist. The 3-centimeter area—called the right temporoparietal junction—was activated at the exact moment someone began feeling an emotion.

Understanding something subjective, like emotions, through an objective lens puts "psychiatry closer to other fields of medicine," said co-author of the study Pietro Pietrini, M.D., Ph.D. Meaning, this research might have the potential to improve mental health treatments.

"Dissecting the...intensity and quality of our emotions has major implications to understand what happens when emotions get sick, as in case of depression and phobia."

While this research is imperative for future psychiatric research, bringing more awareness to our emotions right now can also improve our physical health.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Our Eyes Need Stretching Too: Here Are 3 Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk

Bob Doto, LMT
Our Eyes Need Stretching Too: Here Are 3 Exercises You Can Do At Your Desk
Healthy Weight

Research Says These 3 Things Are Needed To Maintain Weight Loss

Sarah Regan
Research Says These 3 Things Are Needed To Maintain Weight Loss
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

Want Glowing Skin? Here Are 7 Collagen Powder Recipes That'll Do The Trick

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Want Glowing Skin? Here Are 7 Collagen Powder Recipes That'll Do The Trick
Recipes

This Cucumber Matcha Soup Is Surprisingly Filling & Full Of Fiber

Annie Bell
This Cucumber Matcha Soup Is Surprisingly Filling & Full Of Fiber
Beauty

16 Natural Ways To Support Skin Elasticity — Younger Skin Right This Way

Jessica Ourisman
16 Natural Ways To Support Skin Elasticity — Younger Skin Right This Way
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

One Of Those Days? Gabrielle Bernstein Has a Go-To Method For That

Sarah Regan
One Of Those Days? Gabrielle Bernstein Has a Go-To Method For That
Change-Makers

Buying A 6-Pack Of Michelob Ultra Will Impact Farming, For The Better

Abby Moore
Buying A 6-Pack Of Michelob Ultra Will Impact Farming, For The Better
Routines

How To Train For Your First 5K According To A Running Coach

Sarah Regan
How To Train For Your First 5K According To A Running Coach
Change-Makers

Living Eco-Friendly? 4 Tips From An Expert That You Can Do Right Now

Alexandra Engler
Living Eco-Friendly? 4 Tips From An Expert That You Can Do Right Now
Recipes

A Pastry Chef Teaches Us How To Make Homemade Gluten-Free Guava Coconut Bars

Agatha Kulaga
A Pastry Chef Teaches Us How To Make Homemade Gluten-Free Guava Coconut Bars
Recipes

Busy Morning? Get Your Micronutrients With This Superfood Breakfast Bowl

Matt Dustin, CSCS
Busy Morning? Get Your Micronutrients With This Superfood Breakfast Bowl
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/scientists-used-forrest-gump-to-map-out-emotions-of-brain

Your article and new folder have been saved!