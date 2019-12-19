Researchers associated with RPI's Lighting Enabled Systems & Applications (LESA) center have found a way to harness information from our wearable smart technology to make travel better. They published their findings in a series of reports in PLOS ONE.

Using algorithms to sort through biometric information, the researchers found they can make personalized recommendations about how much sleep and light exposure to get to best adjust yourself (and your circadian rhythm) to a new location.

"Using these algorithms and a mathematical model of a person's circadian rhythm, we have the ability to compute the best light to adjust your circadian rhythm and foster your well-being," said Agung Julius, Ph.D., one of the paper's authors and a professor at RPI.

While circadian rhythm is often tracked by testing blood or saliva for hormone levels and melatonin, the researchers on this project found a way to assess it based on information, like heart rate and body temperature, that is collected by wearable tech. They can then make estimates of the wearer's circadian rhythm, which helps plan for fighting the fatigue associated with jet lag. They found that their method provided similar answers to traditional medical tests.