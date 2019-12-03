Endometriosis is a condition in which the endometrium (the tissue that normally lines the uterus) grows in other parts of the body, such as the intestinal lining and the fallopian tubes. It's characterized by severe pain, due to the irritation it causes to local nerves plus the inflammation and scar tissue that comes with it.

Sadly, actual treatments for endo are still lacking, and many women experience severe pain every single month as their hormones shift. But a new study, that tested the compound dichloroacetate on women with endo, might provide some hope.

The research, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that women who have endometriosis have a slightly altered metabolism, which causes their pelvic mesothelial cells to secrete higher levels of lactate. According to the researchers, lactate is a "potentially harmful waste product" that can contribute to abnormal cell growth in women with endometriosis.

And here's where it gets really interesting: The study showed that exposing the woman's cells to 15mM of dichloroacetate for 48 hours reduced lactate secretion and cell proliferation. In other words, it stopped abnormal cell growth. And when the researchers went on to test this treatment in mouse models, they found that ingesting 100mg/kg of dichloroacetate once a day for seven days led to a reduction in peritoneal fluid lactate and a decrease in the size of endometriosis lesions.