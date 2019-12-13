The study was conducted at the University of Sydney and published online by the American Psychological Association's Psychological Bulletin today. The researchers concluded that control and understanding of emotions is correlated with academic performance.

"Although we know that high intelligence and a conscientious personality are [...] necessary for academic success," said Carolyn MacCann, Ph.D., an associate professor at the University of Sydney and lead author of the study, "our research highlights a third factor, emotional intelligence, that may also help students succeed."

This study is the first comprehensive investigation into the correlation between emotional intelligence and academic performance, and the broader area of research into emotional intelligence has only become popular in the last 20 years.

Using data collected between 1998 and 2019, MacCann and her team found that students with higher emotional intelligence tended to get higher test scores and grades. The data included students from elementary school through college, from across 27 countries.