Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug Can Repair Your Leaky Gut, Study Finds

Scientists from the University of California–Riverside took samples of human epithelial cells that were damaged from inflammation and observed the effects that tofacitinib had on them. What they found was that the drug improved epithelial barrier functioning, which is vital for mucosal healing—an integral part of ulcerative colitis treatment.

Prior to this research, scientists were confident that the drug helped with ulcerative colitis but didn't quite understand how it was effective. "We now understand where in the gut this drug is working and how," said lead author of the study Declan McCole, Ph.D.

The epithelial cells are essentially pores within the small intestines. They are selectively permeable and serve as a line of defense against foreign substances. When healthy, those pores take in nutrients from food and keep out pathogens, viruses, or large food particles. When a person has leaky gut, though, those pores become stretched (aka more permeable), allowing the unwanted objects to float through the intestine and into the bloodstream.

Scientists found that the drug fixes the leakiness within the intestinal barrier and, more specifically, it fixes the intestinal epithelial permeability defects caused by a cytokine called interferon-gamma. This same cytokine is active in inflammatory diseases like—you guessed it—ulcerative colitis and rheumatoid arthritis.