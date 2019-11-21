Telomeres help to prevent cells from aging and are an important aspect of longevity in humans, along with playing a crucial role in cancer. Every time our cells divide, the telomeres slightly shrink. Telomerase is an enzyme that helps slow the shrinking of those telomeres, but not much is known about how to increase its prevalence in the body. This identification of a similar enzyme in land plants opens up a huge door of possibilities to better understand the structure and activity of telomerase.

"This is the first time that we have identified the detailed structure of the telomerase component from plants," said co-author of the study Julian Chen, Ph.D.

The identification of this enzyme and its structure will pave the way for future research. Studies on the activity of telomerase can also open up possibilities to treat diseases related to premature aging. For example, people with telomere-related conditions like bone marrow failure, pulmonary fibrosis, and liver failure could all benefit from this research.