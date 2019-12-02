Scientists Find A New Drug That Can Reduce Wrinkles & Even Skin Tone

Collagen seems to be one of the buzziest words in wellness, with just about anyone's ears perked up at the mention of the word—no matter how young they are. Because when it comes to healthy skin aging, we know that prevention is everything, and delaying the process before it starts is key to maintaining a smooth, even complexion well into the autumn of life.

Enter all the collagen-promoting creams, serums, supplements, and diets the world has to offer—and now, a new drug may be just the trick.

A new study published in the journal GeroScience found a new, unexpected formula to help with healthy aging. This specific drug—called rapamycin—has been primarily used for patients who have undergone an organ transplant, as it helps prevent the immune system from rejecting the new organ. Rapamycin has also been used to combat a rare lung disease called lymphangioleiomyomatosis, as well as inhibiting tumor growth.