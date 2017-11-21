15,364 Scientists From Around The World Agree: It's Time To Act On This One Thing

Last week, an incredible 15,364 scientists from 184 countries penned a follow-up piece, and it's equally bleak. The sheer number of scientists who signed on to this second warning is a sign of how much we should be paying attention. "As far as we know, this is the most scientists to ever co-sign and formally support a published journal article," the report in Bioscience says.

It reads like a last-ditch effort of sorts, telling us in no uncertain terms that our planet will continue to rebel against us unless something shifts. The three-page document has a simple ask, though: Get more involved. In order to be part of the solution, scientists are encouraging citizens to insist that their governments push for more environmental laws and to consider making sweeping changes like having fewer kids (the fastest way to ease your annual carbon emissions, according to one study) and simpler ones like easing meat consumption, tweaking consumption habits, reducing food waste, and encouraging the next generation to get outside.

Though harrowing, this letter includes a positive note: "The rapid global decline in ozone-depleting substances shows that we can make positive change when we act decisively." If we can all band together to change our habits and support sweeping laws like the one that phased out chlorofluorocarbons and helped restore the ozone layer, we can make a lot more progress over the next 25 years. Here are some resources to help you get started with the points scientists are laying out: