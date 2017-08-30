mindbodygreen

Close banner

Want To Get Happier? Science Says You Need To Get Better At Accepting This One Thing

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
Want To Get Happier? Science Says You Need To Get Better At Accepting This One Thing

Photo by Marko Milovanović

August 30, 2017 — 9:35 AM

Ever feel like health news is too overwhelming, fast-paced, or hard to decipher? Us too. Here, we filter through the latest in integrative health, wellness trends, and nutrition advice, reporting on the most exciting and meaningful breakthroughs. We’ll tell you exactly what you need to know—and how it might help you become a healthier and happier human.

Science shows that a number of factors determine our happiness: our circumstances, our biology, our expectations—the list goes on. But new research shows that there's one key to happiness that most people don't consider: How they process negative emotions.

The study, led by researchers at the University of Toronto, used a series of three experiments to look at the link between overall well-being and whether or not people accept negative emotions. For the first experiment, over 1,000 participants were instructed to fill out surveys rating their life satisfaction, depression symptoms, anxiety symptoms, mindfulness, number of stressful events, and more. They found that when people accepted negative feelings, they were healthier psychologically.

To further prove this point, researchers had 160 women—half of whom had experienced a significant life stressor within the past six months—either complete a neutral task or a stressful task. The outcome was similar to the larger experiment: The women who accepted feeling bad were healthier mentally.

Finally, 222 participants were asked to keep diary entries every night for two weeks, and they were asked to make notes about stressful events they'd experienced. They also rated the extent to which they felt 12 negative emotions like sadness, loneliness, hopelessness, shame, guilt, and more. Once again, the participants who willingly accepted their negative thoughts and feelings were happier overall.

To make a long story short, don't beat yourself up if you're feeling down. Instead, accept that a negative mental space is where you are, and allow it to pass when you're ready. You'll be happier in the long run.

Want to get happier? Find out when money can buy you happiness, and learn about the one mindset shift that can unearth joy.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

New Research Finds The 3 Keys To Dealing With Collective Trauma

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds The 3 Keys To Dealing With Collective Trauma
Mental Health

A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic

Alicia Muñoz, LPC
A Simple Way To Deal With The Stress Of Being Outside During A Pandemic
$29.99

How To Create More Happiness

With Charlie Knoles
How To Create More Happiness
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/science-says-accepting-negative-emotions-makes-you-happier

Your article and new folder have been saved!