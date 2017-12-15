Schmidt's Naturals Will Be Acquired By Unilever In 2018

Unilever announced yesterday, December 14, 2017, that it acquired natural deodorant brand Schmidt's Naturals for an undisclosed amount.

We predicted that natural deodorant would go mainstream back in September in our 2017 beauty trends, and then again in the 2018 Wellness Trends report—and on the heels of Procter & Gamble's move to acquire Native Deodorant, the other major player in the natural deodorant space; it's happening fast.

"Schmidt’s Naturals is a strong, innovative brand in the fast-growing natural category, and nicely complements our existing portfolio of U.S. deodorants, which includes leading brands Degree, Axe, and Dove," said Kees Kruythoff, president, Unilever North America in Unilever's news release. "The brand’s focus on transparency, and a mission to make natural products accessible to everyone aligns closely with Unilever values and represents an exciting category expansion for our family of brands."

Schmidt's was started in 2010 in co-founder Jaime Schmidt's Portland, Oregon, kitchen. Deodorant is its hero product, but they introduced soaps and toothpaste in the back half of 2017 as new offerings. According to the news release, Schmidt and co-founder Michael Cammarata will stay involved with Schmidt's, which is good news for natural beauty buffs. Unilever and Schmidt's have a shared goal in the partnership—to make natural beauty more accessible to all.