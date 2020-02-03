mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Saucony's Fully-Biodegradable Shoe Steps Out Later This Year

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
A Group of People Outside Walking

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

February 3, 2020 — 23:17 PM

In their first ever Super Bowl ad, Saucony has made a big statement towards making a smaller footprint.

The brand launched the commercial with a rhetorical question, wondering aloud “What if the shoes we threw away, actually went away?”

The brief spot was launched as a part of the brand’s Run For Good efforts, which looks to provide products and support for good performance, health and community and includes other initiatives like supporting shopping local.

So will the biodegradable shoe be for running? Not exactly. It will be released as a part of their “Originals” line, which are designed for casual lifestyle wear.

The brand attributes not making an athletic shoes to the higher performance requirement of those items, but does also say that they intend to continue working to find sustainable materials for their performance products too.

The Biodegradable Collection will be made using materials that can be found naturally, such as organic cotton, wool, and natural rubber.

Not only are they altering the materials involved in making the shoe, they’re changing how they’re made—and going back to basics. Originally founded around the end of the 19th century, the eco-friendly new shoes will be made using to original stitching process they used way back then.

The biodegradable shoe isn’t currently available, but the brand hopes to release the line by later this year. They also haven’t yet told us how long the process of these shoes biodegrading will take, but they promise transparency once they finish their testing.

And if you’re wondering what happened to all the shoes used in the ad, don’t worry. Most of them weren’t there, and those that were were donated to the Boston Rescue Mission.

While you can’t yet invest in shoes that will return to the earth on their own, you can buy sneakers that are still eco-friendly, and that work for any occasion.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

Why Naj Austin Created Ethel's Club, A Wellness Space For People Of Color

Amari D. Pollard
Why Naj Austin Created Ethel's Club, A Wellness Space For People Of Color
Climate Change

Knock On Wood: This Carbon-Absorbing Material May Be The Future Of Green Cities

Eliza Sullivan
Knock On Wood: This Carbon-Absorbing Material May Be The Future Of Green Cities
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Mental Health

Researchers Find A Key To Staying Calm In Anxiety-Inducing Situations

Christina Coughlin
Researchers Find A Key To Staying Calm In Anxiety-Inducing Situations
Personal Growth

I Bake When I'm Angry: Here's How It Helps Me Harness My Rage

Charlotte Druckman
I Bake When I'm Angry: Here's How It Helps Me Harness My Rage
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — And Monday Is A Big Day In The Stars

The AstroTwins
Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — And Monday Is A Big Day In The Stars
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Study Finds An Exercise Prescription To Protect Against Alzheimer's Disease

Abby Moore
Study Finds An Exercise Prescription To Protect Against Alzheimer's Disease
Personal Growth

The 4 Biggest Things We Get Wrong About Stress, From A Psychologist

Eliza Sullivan
The 4 Biggest Things We Get Wrong About Stress, From A Psychologist
Integrative Health

Groggy In The Morning? Researchers Find This Little Change May Help

Sarah Regan
Groggy In The Morning? Researchers Find This Little Change May Help
Recipes

Baked Feta Just Hits Different: How To Make This Soft, Creamy Side Dish

Yasmin Fahr
Baked Feta Just Hits Different: How To Make This Soft, Creamy Side Dish
Integrative Health

Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health

Sarah Regan
Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health
Mental Health

How Barbie Can Teach Girls About The Power Of Meditation & Self-Care

Christina Coughlin
How Barbie Can Teach Girls About The Power Of Meditation & Self-Care
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/saucony-teased-fully-biodegradable-shoe-in-super-bowl-ad

Your article and new folder have been saved!