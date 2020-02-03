In their first ever Super Bowl ad, Saucony has made a big statement towards making a smaller footprint.

The brand launched the commercial with a rhetorical question, wondering aloud “What if the shoes we threw away, actually went away?”

The brief spot was launched as a part of the brand’s Run For Good efforts, which looks to provide products and support for good performance, health and community and includes other initiatives like supporting shopping local.

So will the biodegradable shoe be for running? Not exactly. It will be released as a part of their “Originals” line, which are designed for casual lifestyle wear.

The brand attributes not making an athletic shoes to the higher performance requirement of those items, but does also say that they intend to continue working to find sustainable materials for their performance products too.

The Biodegradable Collection will be made using materials that can be found naturally, such as organic cotton, wool, and natural rubber.