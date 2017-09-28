Sarah Kowalski was 42, single, and infertile when she gave birth to her son.

She'd wanted a baby since she could remember. As a young kid, she'd eagerly offer babysitting services to neighborhood moms and moms-to-be. The best part of her day was when she got home from school and could put everything else aside to spend a few hours taking care of kids. She even started a day camp for children on her block—back then, her main goal in life was to become a mother and have a child of her own.