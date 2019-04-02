The Healing Spice Dr. Sanjay Gupta Swears By & His Secret To Happiness

One of the reasons we visited Norway is because it was named the happiest country in the world by the World Health Organization (WHO). Yet it's a country where some cities are 270 miles north of the Arctic Circle and dark for months of the year, which isn't something you associate with happiness. A big lesson that came out of Norway is that if you are living a life where you overcome some sort of challenge on a regular basis—where you actually set aside some particular thing that's hard and you really tackle it—the capacity you have for joy is much higher than if you live in an environment that doesn't pose any challenges.

Norwegians are happy not despite their environment but because of it. They get to accomplish something every day. And I've started applying this to my own life. I have my own personal goals that I write down every day. Many of them are specifically related to tasks that I have to do, but there's always something else that I'll add. If I'm working out, it might be that I'm going to push myself a little bit harder and try something I didn't think I'd be able to do even 10 years ago. And when I do that, I find that my spikes in joy end up being much higher. So overcoming some sort of challenge on a regular basis is big for happiness.

Also in Norway, something very traditional and widely embraced is koselig, which is basically a period of time when you're totally unplugged. You're expected to be unplugged at that point, and you should not be working. We are nowhere near having that in the U.S. We've gone the other way in terms of being connected. Of course, we need stress to survive and thrive, but the problem in the U.S. is that it's relentless. It's the constant stress that's the problem. And so, I think that koselig, a regular ritual of unplugging, would go a long way toward increasing productivity and happiness. For me, swimming is one of my favorite forms of exercise in part because no one can really bother me. When I'm swimming, I'm truly unplugged and immersed in a different world for a while. I have some of my best thoughts in the pool.