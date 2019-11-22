Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During this "season," you'll feel the prevailing astrological energy—no matter what your Sun sign. So raise your hand if you're ready for holiday cheer during fun and festive Sagittarius time. As the intensity of Scorpio season wanes, you’ll emerge from the chrysalis transformed, inside and out.

Have you been hibernating alone (or with a sexy plus-one) for the past month? Come out, come out wherever you are! A spirit of adventure may overtake you in a big way—and what a refreshing change. After a month of focused Scorpio energy, you can adjust your viewfinder to a broad-minded, wide-angle lens.

As the star sign of the courageous, worldly Archer, high-minded Sagittarius represents endless possibilities. Life is worth celebrating! Bring on the positive thinking! Think Sagittarius Dale Carnegie, born November 24, 1888, whose How To Win Friends and Influence People was the world's first truly influential self-help book.

Sagittarius is the second of the zodiac's three fire signs and part of the "mutable" quality (or triplicity). Mutable signs (the others are Gemini, Virgo, and Pisces) are all about change and variety. These spontaneous souls may not be masters of long-range planning, but you can call them up for an impromptu coffee or karaoke outing, and they'll be there with bells on—or some other flashy outfit you can't even imagine. Picture Sagittarius Miley Cyrus riding the wrecking ball or Janelle Monae's flamboyant suits.