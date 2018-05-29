Tonight's Sagittarius Full Moon Will Bring Out Your Inner Nomad. Here's What To Do For It

What would be possible if we opened our minds? The Sagittarius moon arrives to help us explore that very question. The full moon to arrive during the month of May has long been known by some Native American tribes as the full Flower Moon—and also the Mother’s Moon, Milk Moon, and Corn Planting Moon—as most plants have reached their full bloom and maturation, and Mother Nature is ripe with fertility.

The full Moon in candid Sagittarius may illuminate truths that have been previously hidden from our view. There could be some jaw dropping headlines before the week is through (yes, yet again!). On a more personal note, these high-minded moonbeams could also bring a potent reminder that honesty is still the best policy. Confessing is always better than having someone else expose your story. And hey, it doesn't have to be bad. If you've got great news to share, crow it from the rooftops today.

Maybe you're finally ready to pack your bags and see new horizons. Sagittarius is the zodiac's global nomad, and this full moon might very well be the cue we need to break out our suitcases and passports and go visit some unexplored faraway terrain. No matter our coordinates, cross-cultural connections will also get a powerful boost from the Sagittarius full moon. Time to work together instead of sharpening the lines that divide us.

To help you prepare for your own takeoff at the Sagittarius full moon, here are eight ways to make yourself big, brave and brazen—and embrace the legendary risk-taking prowess that upholds the adventurous Archer's worldly reputation.