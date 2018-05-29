Tonight's Sagittarius Full Moon Will Bring Out Your Inner Nomad. Here's What To Do For It
What would be possible if we opened our minds? The Sagittarius moon arrives to help us explore that very question. The full moon to arrive during the month of May has long been known by some Native American tribes as the full Flower Moon—and also the Mother’s Moon, Milk Moon, and Corn Planting Moon—as most plants have reached their full bloom and maturation, and Mother Nature is ripe with fertility.
The full Moon in candid Sagittarius may illuminate truths that have been previously hidden from our view. There could be some jaw dropping headlines before the week is through (yes, yet again!). On a more personal note, these high-minded moonbeams could also bring a potent reminder that honesty is still the best policy. Confessing is always better than having someone else expose your story. And hey, it doesn't have to be bad. If you've got great news to share, crow it from the rooftops today.
Maybe you're finally ready to pack your bags and see new horizons. Sagittarius is the zodiac's global nomad, and this full moon might very well be the cue we need to break out our suitcases and passports and go visit some unexplored faraway terrain. No matter our coordinates, cross-cultural connections will also get a powerful boost from the Sagittarius full moon. Time to work together instead of sharpening the lines that divide us.
To help you prepare for your own takeoff at the Sagittarius full moon, here are eight ways to make yourself big, brave and brazen—and embrace the legendary risk-taking prowess that upholds the adventurous Archer's worldly reputation.
1. Get bitten by the travel bug.
Globetrotting Sag is the sign of international travel and global connections. Where in the world would you like to go next? No, you may not be able to hop a plane to Bali tomorrow, but you can practice a new language, cook an exotic meal, or take a class in the meantime. Channel your inner Anthony Bourdain and explore parts previously unknown, broadening your cultural and geographic horizons, even if that just means having dinner on the other side of town, or taking a spontaneous road trip for the day.
2. Make "geek is chic" your new mantra.
Remember Steven Urkel from the '90s TV sitcom Family Matters? The actor who played him, Jaleel White, is a Sagittarius—and his quirky character made him a bit of an unsung hero of the early geek-chic movement. While you may not prance around in hiked-up pants and thick glasses (but by all means, do you!), let us all groove on some Urkelization by celebrating our unique intelligence today. Since Sagittarius is symbolized by the Archer or Centaur, a half-human half-horse, the human part of Sag is forever seeking lofty answers, enlightened perspectives and wise discourse. So go ahead and flaunt your wits today.
Sagittarius is the zodiac’s most brutally honest sign and full moons always bring with it a big reveal.
3. Channel your raw instincts.
Disclaimer on #2: While Sagittarius has a cerebral side, the mythical Centaur is a horse from the waist down. So as wise and worldly as Sagittarius energy can be, it can also be rather randy, forever in pursuit of instant gratification and wild adventure. Can that get complicated? In our binary culture of either/or and in the midst of the #MeToo era, it sure can. But Sagittarius energy is here to show us that we can be smart AND sexy, powerful AND works in progress, ribald AND respectful of other's boundaries.
At the full moon in Sagittarius, dare to be 100 percent of who you are, enjoying your physicality in an empowered and conscious way instead of hitting the mute button. Some will find you to be "too much," but don't let that stop you from being your authentic, full-bodied self.
4. Indulge in healthy hedonism.
Since Sagittarius is ruled by abundant Jupiter, mythic god of the feast, we're all encouraged to dip into decadence under these lusting-for-life moonbeams. So you're gluten-free, don't eat dairy, swore off red meat? Well, maybe you take a day off from all that to indulge—so long as it doesn't jeopardize your health, of course. Or, find a way to combine plant-based AND pleasure in a single, believable sentence—and share the results with friends at a healthy epicurean dinner party. Hosting an almost-summer soiree? Push the grill and tables to the side and set up a dance floor so guests can MOVE instead of just standing around eating and drinking. Nothing unites people like feel-good music, so let the bountiful bonding begin!
5. Tell the truth, to others and yourself.
Truth is one of humanity's highest virtues. Yet, why do we spend so much time avoiding it, or spinning it into some kind of a warped dubstep remix? Like a spoonful of cough syrup, honesty can indeed be brutal (and bitter) when we get our first taste. But, if we’re brave enough, it can also set us free. That’s the theme of this keeping-it-real, tell-it-like-it-is full moon. Sagittarius is the zodiac’s most brutally honest sign and full moons always bring with it a big reveal. Put these two elements together, and we’ve got the makings of a “true confessions” day.
On the topic of truth-saying, denial zaps a lot of life force energy. The Sagittarius full moon could expose the full panoramic view of something you've avoided or covered up. If you've been unable to pinpoint the source of your suffering, la luna could uncover a blind spot or two. While seeing yourself this objectively may be jarring, it will also be enlightening. As Thomas Jefferson said, "Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom."
6. Commune with Mother Nature—and your higher Self.
Globe-trotting Sagittarius always feels most expansive in a wide-open space. Make a point of seeking adventure around this full moon. Get away from the noise and distraction of urban chaos and out into nature! Freeing your mind also broadens your horizons now. Sign up for a seminar, invest in coaching sessions, read that metaphysical book your enlightened friend insists has changed her life. Because free-spirited Sag loves to learn but hates to sit still, you might try one of these books in audio format, or even listen to a podcast by one of your favorite idealists, so you can take it all in while you partake in an all-day hike.
7. Join the conversation.
Sure, we may live in a world of privilege and surface-level tolerance, relatively speaking. But as the past year has proven in skywriting, racism, sexism and other isms are alive and well, whether they show up as overt attacks of micro-aggressions. Sociological Sag encourages us to increase our awareness around privilege, social inequality, and intergroup relation.
Self-educating is also a big Sagittarius pursuit. Before you go spouting off what you THINK is true, make sure you've got the knowledge to back it up. In this era of cultural appropriation and divisiveness, we all need to learn how to be more sensitive and aware of each other's worlds. But many people are shut down by fear of saying the wrong thing, which stops them from even beginning the learning process. We're fans of the new book by Sagittarius Francesca Ramsey Well, That Escalated Quickly: Memoirs and Mistakes of an Accidental Activist and her conversation with fellow Sagittarius Marie Forleo about how to talk about race, identity and activism online. Consider it required reading/watching for navigating the Internet in 2018 with sensitivity, inclusiveness and grace.
8. Gather your motley crew.
Despite the aforementioned matters, on a one-on-one level, Sagittarius is all about rolling with your “soul family,” too—a motley crew united by shared values, interests and philosophies. At this full moon, rally your kindred spirits and tell your friends to bring their friends. Adopt a more-the-merrier approach and welcome people from backgrounds different than your own. As Mother Teresa had said, “The most terrible poverty is loneliness, and the feeling of being unloved.” Global ambassador Sagittarius helps us connect across boundaries. Now, who want to belt out a few karaoke numbers?
