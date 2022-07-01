Look, I have this thing for water creams. There’s something about a lightweight, airy hydrator that just makes my heart sing. And if a formula drenches my skin in moisture without greasing up my pores? I’ll take two, please and thank you.

But a star water cream is hard to come by: Oftentimes, I find that they’re either way too sticky or tacky—especially if they contain a high concentration of hyaluronic acid—or they merely sit on top of my skin without actually delivering much hydration.

If you have yet to find a winning water cream, hear me out: Rovectin’s Lotus Water Cream is the one of the most hydrating, yet lightweight moisturizers that I’ve tried—and at $20 for a nice-sized bottle, it’s a total steal.