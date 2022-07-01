 Skip to content

This Water Cream Works Better Than Luxury Formulas (For A Third Of The Price)

Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen
Studio Portrait Black Woman Laughing

Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy

July 1, 2022

Look, I have this thing for water creams. There’s something about a lightweight, airy hydrator that just makes my heart sing. And if a formula drenches my skin in moisture without greasing up my pores? I’ll take two, please and thank you. 

But a star water cream is hard to come by: Oftentimes, I find that they’re either way too sticky or tacky—especially if they contain a high concentration of hyaluronic acid—or they merely sit on top of my skin without actually delivering much hydration.

If you have yet to find a winning water cream, hear me out: Rovectin’s Lotus Water Cream is the one of the most hydrating, yet lightweight moisturizers that I’ve tried—and at $20 for a nice-sized bottle, it’s a total steal. 

Why I love the Rovectin Lotus Water Cream Formula. 

Like its name suggests, the main player here is lotus water extract—in fact, the star ingredient makes up 75% of the formula (you’ll see it listed as “nelumbo nucifera” on the ingredient label). This powerful ingredient is not only a wonderful hydrator, but it also has the ability to self-purify (it manages to bloom within murky, muddy waters). With these self-cleansing properties, many believe lotus flower extract can draw toxins out of your skin. 

What’s more, research has shown that lotus leaf extracts have impressive antioxidant and skin-smoothing capabilities. So in addition to providing moisture, the beloved ingredient may help soothe redness, protect from environmental aggressors, and even ease fine lines. Not bad for a gentle, sensitive skin-approved botanical. 

But enough about lotus: This water cream also features aquaxyl, a super hi-tech hydrator that can capture water and circulate it throughout the skin, keeping dehydration at bay. There’s also glycerin for even more moisture, panthenol to support the skin barrier, niacinamide to promote water retention, and allantoin to soothe inflammation. And in true water cream fashion, the texture is light and bouncy, making my skin appear instantly plump with moisture. 

My experience. 

Impressive ingredient list aside, Rovectin’s formula is actually very no-fuss. It’s fragrance-free, gentle on the skin, and housed in sleek white packaging. My skin itself isn’t necessarily sensitive to fragrance (I do love a good scented body lotion, don’t get me wrong), but I just don’t love slathering anything too floral or gourmand on my face. On days when I can’t handle any sort of scent, Rovectin’s fragrance-free moisturizer comes in clutch. 

Rovectin Lotus Water Cream
Rovectin

Rovectin Lotus Water Cream

$20

Despite its simplicity, this water cream feels very luxe. I would even compare it to Tatcha’s cult-favorite Water Cream (of which I’m also a fan), but Rovectin’s is about a third of the price. Yet it still has the same bouncy, airy feel and sinks into my pores almost immediately. The formula truly gives me smooth, gleaming, and (dare I say) glazed-donut skin without feeling too heavy. And in this NYC summer heat, I consider that a major win. 

The takeaway. 

Rovectin’s Lotus Water Cream ticks all the necessary boxes. A lightweight texture? Check. A gentle, fragrance-free formula that's fit for sensitive skin? Check. Soothing ingredients that drench your skin in moisture? Big check. Plus, it will only set you back $20, proving that really good skin care doesn’t have to break the bank. 

