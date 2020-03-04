So far, the company has exclusively been making footwear. They've transformed over 50 million plastic water bottles into shoes—but as of this week, they're branching out into handbags in the hopes of using up more ocean plastic and offering more sustainable options to green shoppers everywhere.

According to the website, all their products are made with their "signature thread" along with a proprietary blend of marine plastic.

And not only are the materials more sustainable than traditional fabrics, but the method by which Rothy's makes their shoes and bags has a lower carbon footprint as well. The website explains, "Rothy's bags and shoes are each 3D knit to shape—resulting in far less waste than typical manufacturing." 3D knitting takes a virtual image, and a machine "knits" the design into a three-dimensional shape—shoes and purses in this case.

They also use a single-thread process, which results in a flexible, comfortable shoe with no seams. And their new bags use the same process. The machine-washable bags come in five different shapes, including totes, handbags, crossbodies, clutches, and pouches—all in lots of different colors. You can check out the selection for yourself.

As more and more people become environmentally conscious, it's reassuring to know that not only are companies willing to make sustainable changes, but there's a market for people who care for this planet. If you're one of those people, here are five more ways to make your wardrobe sustainable.