mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Plastic Waste Gets A Bit Prettier With Rothy's New Bag Collection

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Plastic Bag in Ocean

Image by Dejan Ristovski / Stocksy

March 4, 2020 — 18:41 PM

Every minute, it's estimated a garbage truck's worth of plastic is dumped into the planet's oceans. And while that growing amount of plastic is definitely a cause for concern, it's thankfully led to some amazing innovations from environmentally conscious companies.

One of those companies is Rothy's, whose line of women's flats is made entirely from recycled plastic water bottles. We're always impressed by the innovative ways companies can upcycle waste into practical, fashionable, and sustainable solutions, and with the announcement of Rothy's new line of handbags in addition to their flats, they're taking "plastic bags" to greater heights.

How they do it.

So far, the company has exclusively been making footwear. They've transformed over 50 million plastic water bottles into shoes—but as of this week, they're branching out into handbags in the hopes of using up more ocean plastic and offering more sustainable options to green shoppers everywhere.

According to the website, all their products are made with their "signature thread" along with a proprietary blend of marine plastic.

And not only are the materials more sustainable than traditional fabrics, but the method by which Rothy's makes their shoes and bags has a lower carbon footprint as well. The website explains, "Rothy's bags and shoes are each 3D knit to shape—resulting in far less waste than typical manufacturing." 3D knitting takes a virtual image, and a machine "knits" the design into a three-dimensional shape—shoes and purses in this case.

They also use a single-thread process, which results in a flexible, comfortable shoe with no seams. And their new bags use the same process. The machine-washable bags come in five different shapes, including totes, handbags, crossbodies, clutches, and pouches—all in lots of different colors. You can check out the selection for yourself.

As more and more people become environmentally conscious, it's reassuring to know that not only are companies willing to make sustainable changes, but there's a market for people who care for this planet. If you're one of those people, here are five more ways to make your wardrobe sustainable.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

Sophia Roe Spills The "Discomfort Tea" On Diversity & Trauma

Hannah Margaret Allen
Sophia Roe Spills The "Discomfort Tea" On Diversity & Trauma
Change-Makers

How Scientists Are Using Peppermint Oil To Improve Solar Panels

Eliza Sullivan
How Scientists Are Using Peppermint Oil To Improve Solar Panels
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Integrative Health

New Alzheimer's Blood Test May Improve Diagnosis & Treatment

Abby Moore
New Alzheimer's Blood Test May Improve Diagnosis & Treatment
Mental Health

Social Skills Might Decline In Your 30s & 40s, New Study Finds

Abby Moore
Social Skills Might Decline In Your 30s & 40s, New Study Finds
Routines

Have Hip Issues? Here's The Beginner Yoga Pose This Trainer Swears By

Sarah Regan
Have Hip Issues? Here's The Beginner Yoga Pose This Trainer Swears By
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

What Animal Best Represents You? This Quiz Can Help You Find Out

Emma Loewe
What Animal Best Represents You? This Quiz Can Help You Find Out
Love

What To Look For In The Beginning Of A Relationship To Know If It’ll Last

Abby Moore
What To Look For In The Beginning Of A Relationship To Know If It’ll Last
Recipes

Need A Hearty Yet Healthy Dinner Idea? Try This Vegan Ragù Recipe

Lola Milne
Need A Hearty Yet Healthy Dinner Idea? Try This Vegan Ragù Recipe
Love

How To Not Lose Your Mind Dating In The Instagram Age, A Dating Coach Explains

Clara Artschwager
How To Not Lose Your Mind Dating In The Instagram Age, A Dating Coach Explains
Home

Stuck In A Rut? These 6 Feng Shui Principles Can Unblock Creativity

Dana Claudat
Stuck In A Rut? These 6 Feng Shui Principles Can Unblock Creativity
Integrative Health

Two Nutrition Experts On Why You Should Be Eating A Variety Of Foods

Mark Bittman & David L. Katz, M.D.
Two Nutrition Experts On Why You Should Be Eating A Variety Of Foods
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/rothys-handy-idea-for-cleaning-up-oceans-one-purse-at-time

Your article and new folder have been saved!