mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News
|
Fact Checked

A Rose-Scented Slumber Might Improve Memory Learning, Study Finds

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Bouquet of Pale Pink Roses

Image by Kelly Knox / Stocksy

January 31, 2020 — 20:33 PM

The calming aromas of essential oils have been known to improve sleep and increase focus. And just in time for Valentine's Day, new research has linked the scent of roses to improvements in memory learning. 

A study published recently in Scientific Reports found rose-scented incense can benefit memory learning when burned both during lessons and throughout sleep. 

What did the researchers find?

The study was conducted on more than 50 students from southern Germany who were learning English as a foreign language. Participants were asked to burn rose incense on their desks during vocabulary lessons and again by their bedsides at night. 

The students later burned the incense sticks during an English vocabulary test. Those who were exposed to rose-scented incense during both learning and sleeping phases had a 30% higher success rate compared to students who didn't burn the incense at night.

Article continues below

Is this new information?

While previous studies have linked fragrances to memory learning, the connection was only visible during a sensitive sleeping phase. Those findings also required an electroencephalogram (EEG) to study the brain, making it impossible to study every day. 

The new findings, however, proved rose fragrance can benefit memory retention during every phase of sleep—not just specific moments.

"Our study shows that we can make learning during sleep easier," said lead author Jürgen Kornmeier, Ph.D. "And who would have thought that our nose could help considerably in this?"

So whether you're prepping for a test, learning a new language, or hoping to improve your memory recall, consider sleeping in a rose-scented room. You'll still have to put in the work during the day, but you might wake up with a bit more knowledge.

If you can't get enough of the lovely aroma, try these rose-inspired natural beauty products.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

How To Keep Your Hands Germ-Free, From An Infectious Disease Specialist

Abby Moore
How To Keep Your Hands Germ-Free, From An Infectious Disease Specialist
Integrative Health

What Is The Keto Flu? Here's How An RD Recommends Preventing It

Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
What Is The Keto Flu? Here's How An RD Recommends Preventing It
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Dr. Ellen Vora
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Women's Health

This Diet Can Decrease Your Chance Of Getting UTIs, New Study Finds

Christina Coughlin
This Diet Can Decrease Your Chance Of Getting UTIs, New Study Finds
Beauty

Revlon Launches The First EWG-Verified Product & We're Impressed

Jamie Schneider
Revlon Launches The First EWG-Verified Product & We're Impressed
Parenting

New To Parenthood & Overwhelmed By In-Laws? Here's How To Set Boundaries

Britta Bushnell, Ph.D.
New To Parenthood & Overwhelmed By In-Laws? Here's How To Set Boundaries
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

The Best Workouts For Introverts (Or If You Need Alone Time)

Betina Gozo
The Best Workouts For Introverts (Or If You Need Alone Time)
Spirituality

The First Mercury Retrograde Of The Decade Is Coming Our Way

The AstroTwins
The First Mercury Retrograde Of The Decade Is Coming Our Way
Sex

Yes, Clit Piercings Can Increase Sexual Pleasure. Here's What To Know

Suzannah Weiss
Yes, Clit Piercings Can Increase Sexual Pleasure. Here's What To Know
Integrative Health

Reduce Cognitive Decline With This Nutrient-Rich, Hybrid Mediterranean Diet

Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN
Reduce Cognitive Decline With This Nutrient-Rich, Hybrid Mediterranean Diet
Women's Health

How A Hormone Expert Changes Her Morning Routine Throughout The Month

Jason Wachob
How A Hormone Expert Changes Her Morning Routine Throughout The Month
Beauty

This New Hair Care Brand At Target Wants To Change Your Shower

Jamie Schneider
This New Hair Care Brand At Target Wants To Change Your Shower
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/rose-scented-slumber-might-improve-memory-learning-study-finds

Your article and new folder have been saved!