A Rose-Scented Slumber Might Improve Memory Learning, Study Finds

While previous studies have linked fragrances to memory learning, the connection was only visible during a sensitive sleeping phase. Those findings also required an electroencephalogram (EEG) to study the brain, making it impossible to study every day.

The new findings, however, proved rose fragrance can benefit memory retention during every phase of sleep—not just specific moments.

"Our study shows that we can make learning during sleep easier," said lead author Jürgen Kornmeier, Ph.D. "And who would have thought that our nose could help considerably in this?"

So whether you're prepping for a test, learning a new language, or hoping to improve your memory recall, consider sleeping in a rose-scented room. You'll still have to put in the work during the day, but you might wake up with a bit more knowledge.

