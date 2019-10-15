So how many bottles does it take to get one ticket on the subway or bus? About 30, as each one is worth about 5 cents, and the average fare is about 1.50 euros. And while that seems prohibitive for most—carrying a bag of 30 water bottles isn't anyone's idea of fun—a video published by BBC shows that people are lining up.

Similar programs have popped up in cities like Beijing, where they have similar machines take the bottles and calculate the credit right there on the spot. According to the company behind the machine there, they have already recycled 15,000 tons of bottles a year.

So while some experts doubt the program's ability to make a measurable impact on the city's trash problem, they do raise awareness about the importance of reducing, reusing, and recycling. Italian officials say they are trying out the Recyle+Travel program in three stations, and if it's a success, they plan to expand it to the rest of the city.