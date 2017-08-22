NRDC President Rhea Suh On Coral Reefs, Mass Extinction, The Trump Administration, & What We Can Do About It

As the president of the Natural Resources Defense Council, Rhea Suh leads the 500 scientists, attorneys, and policy experts that make the NRDC one of the country's most effective environmental action organizations. As the world enters into an unprecedented age of climate instability, Rhea is at the forefront of the fight to protect our planet. From energy policy to wildlife conservation to transportation innovation, she's tackling the issues that move the needle on climate change in big ways.

In this podcast episode, Rhea talks about the biggest threats to the environment now, and why the NRDC has never been more important. She shares how in the face of global obstacles she maintains her indomitable sense of optimism for the potential of this organization—and for our country. What motivates her most is something so many of us can relate to: keeping the planet safe for our children. You won't want to miss this inspiring conversation.

