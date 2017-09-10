mindbodygreen

7 Wellness-Inspired Products We're Obsessing Over At revitalize

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
September 10, 2017

This year at revitalize, our gifting suite was better than ever. From probiotics to beauty water to matcha moisture sticks, we had everything we needed for three days of yoga classes with Caley Alyssa, panel discussions on the microbiome and the future of women's health, and a whole lot of great food. They fueled our body with healthy protein, kept our gut health in tiptop shape, and helped our skin adjust to the dry desert air. Here's a sneak peek into the amazing brands and products we were obsessing over this weekend:

1. Garden of Life Dr. Perlmutter Probiotics.

Traveling can be super disruptive to our hormone balance and gut health, so probiotics are a nonnegotiable part of our on-the-go wellness regime. These are formulated by David Perlmutter, a physician, the author of Grain Brain, and a leading voice in all things health and wellness.

2. Cocokind MYMATCHA moisture stick.

7 Wellness-Inspired Products We're Obsessing Over At revitalize

Photo: @cocokindskincare

The air in Arizona is really dry—and we mean really, really dry. We could feel it as soon as we stepped off the plane. This moisture stick saved our poor knuckles, knees, and elbows, which were looking super dehydrated. It's gentle and smells amazing.

3. Pukka Herbs Revitalise Blend.

This blend brought our senses back to life with its strong smell of cinnamon, ginger, and cloves. The best part? This Pukka teas are organic, vegan, and gluten-free. We drank it with a little splash of almond milk (unsweetened, of course) and savored every last drop.

4. Hum Nutrition Daily Cleanse.

7 Wellness-Inspired Products We're Obsessing Over At revitalize

Photo: @humnutrition

This supplement is loaded with nutrients that support your body's natural ability to detox, cleansing your skin, liver, bowel, kidneys, and lungs. This formula was a lifesaver after a long flight and helped us keep our energy levels up to take on the busy day.

5. KRAVE Jerky.

This weekend we did a lot of standing, walking, and talking, so a snack full of protein was exactly what our bodies were craving. This jerky is minimally processed, free from artificial ingredients, and comes in so many amazing flavors it was hard to decide which one to choose. Our favorite? It's a tie between the Lemon Garlic Turkey and the Chili Lime Beef.

6. Mother Dirt Foaming Cleanser.

7 Wellness-Inspired Products We're Obsessing Over At revitalize

Photo: @motherdirt

We're learning more and more about the importance of the microbiome. And not just the one in our digestive tract! Apparently, the skin on our bodies, our lungs, and our eyes has its own bacterial communities that are crucial to our health. This cleanser is infused with beneficial bacteria and is super creamy and luxurious. Plus, it's free of any harsh chemicals that would dry out the skin.

7. Wedderspoon Lip Balm.

Did we mention how dry the air in the desert is? Well, our lips were really feeling the lack of moisture in the air. These lip balms are made from healing Manuka honey, which has antimicrobial properties for days and is recommended by top dermatologists to help with skin healing.

