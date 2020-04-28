This Is The Order In Which You Should Eat The Produce In Your Fridge

Now that she and her family are quarantining, celebrity nutritionist and mbg class instructor Kelly LeVeque has changed her shopping habits. Instead of going to the market every three days, she's filling up a cart about once a week and packing her freezer full. As for the fruits and veggies that go from the market into her fridge, she's taking one key factor into account as she's planning her meals: respiration rate.

"I'm eating my fresh food based on respiration rate," she tells mbg. "Broccoli, leafy greens, and asparagus all break down faster, so they go into meals first. Then I think about things like cabbage, Brussels sprouts. And then it's roots, like sweet potatoes, cabbage, or anything that's like a squash. The produce that has skin or is thicker or more fibrous is going to last longer."