On Having A Baby + Getting Your Sexy Back

For months after my daughter was born I rotated between two outfits and accessorized them with a unibrow and hair thrown back in a bun. I had no time to shop or go anywhere near a beauty counter. And some version of “I can’t, I have a baby” was my standard response to most questions.

Meet for coffee? Ah, baby’s napping!

Dinner? No, I have to put the baby to bed.

Sex? Sorry honey, but are you even kidding me?

Self-care? Pffffft. When?

But the truth is I could have hired a sitter, adjusted my baby’s sleeping schedule, had my husband put our daughter to bed, and allow myself to be intimate and let go. But for both good and not-always-good reasons I chose not to.

One evening I was cleaning up from the day and complaining to my husband about how much I missed my yoga practice and he said matter-of-factly, "Well, you could practice, you just don’t."

"But…" I had no words. I was so mad at him. He was right. I could squeeze in a home practice, tote my baby along to Mommy and Me yoga, or get to a class at night. But all of the above require such a herculean effort that I find it much easier to not do anything and then complain about it. Besides, my days are jam packed already and at night I really like sitting on the couch, drinking wine and watching The Bachelorette.