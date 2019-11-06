You may be thinking, "OK, how much running are we talking here?" Less than you might assume.

Data showed that small bouts running (like once a week for less than 50 minutes at a 10-minute-per-mile pace) was enough to reduce one's risk of death. You could run more than that if you wanted, but the findings showed that "upping the dose wasn't associated with a further lowering of the risk of death from any cause."

If the death-repelling benefits aren't swaying you, there's an ever-growing list of reasons to take up running that surely outnumber any list of excuses. From improved sleep and better bone health to reduced stress and decreased symptoms of depression, running can benefit anyone. You just have to open your mind to it (and put aside whatever fear, angst, or preconceived notions you have about it).

While this analysis doesn't establish cause, just association, the findings are enough to make us hit the streets, pound the pavement, and take the phrase "run for your life" more seriously.