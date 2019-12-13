The research was put together by the Personality Change Consortium, a group of researchers focused on the latest developments in understanding personality changes.

They specifically looked at the traits linked with certain health and happiness outcomes, like neuroticism, extroversion, agreeableness, and openness, hoping to determine whether efforts to change personality could translate into a better life.

Their findings suggest that it is indeed possible to change through continuous effort at the right age. And further, it's possible to improve your life in doing so.

Christopher Hopwood, a psychology professor at the University of California–Davis and co-author of the paper, says, "Parents, teachers, employers and others have been trying to change personality forever because of their implicit awareness that it is good to make people better people."

"In this paper," adds Wiebke Bleidorn, another paper co-author, "we present the case that traits can serve both as relatively stable predictors of success and actionable targets for policy changes and interventions."