Researchers May Have Found A Genetic Cause Of Infertility

Researchers at Kumamoto University in Japan may have isolated a gene that activates meiosis, the process that makes reproductive cell replication different from the the standard mitosis of normal cell replication. Their research was published in Developmental Cell yesterday.

Meiosis is the process that results in the production of new cells that are a blend of genetic material from sperm and egg, where each cell has half of the genetic material from the initial reproductive cells. Abnormal meiosis can also result in miscarriage or chromosomal abnormalities.

The gene, which they called ""Meiosin," was identified through studies conducted in mice, but it's also known to be present in humans. The studies involved artificially inhibited the receptor for meiosin in both male and female mice. The researchers found that both genders became infertile when the action of Meiosin was blocked, showing its role in allowing for reproduction.

"Our work shows that the Meiosin gene is the switch that turns on meiosis, the special type of cell division that creates eggs and sperm," explained Kei-Ichiro Ishiguro, Ph.D. of the Institute of Molecular Embryology and Genetics at Kumamoto University.

When this gene fails in its purpose, the process never really gets started—making it a crucial controlling step in the start of healthy reproduction.