Scientists Just Sequenced the Avocado Genome

Avo toast, guacamole, avocado tea—heck, there's even an avocado cafe in Brooklyn, New York. Everyone's favorite, low-sugar fruit can be put in almost any recipe to add flavor, texture, and, of course, a solid dose of healthy anti-inflammatory fatty acids.

Knowing this, there's no doubt that the popularity of avocados will continue to rise. But avocado shortages, which have driven up prices in a major way, have people understandably worried. Will we be able to support the growing demand?

Well, a new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences—that sequenced the Hass avocado genome—is a step in the right direction.