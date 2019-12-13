Scientists Unearth What Makes Bread Taste So Good & Now We're Hungry

Scientists at Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf (HHU) conducted a study designed to help improve the quality of bread, considering both how the types of wheat used and where the crops were grown affected the final product.

The scientists found that differences in aroma are influenced by both wheat variety and origin.

"Some of both the old and the modern varieties produced very tasty breads," said Friedrich Longin, Ph.D., who worked on the project with the University of Hohenheim. "It is fascinating how the breads differ in taste and aroma depending on the wheat variety we used."

The scientists had a master baker, Heiner Beck, make 80 loaves of bread to test 40 varieties of wheat. Two loaves were made from each variety so that the study could also consider how the wheat's origin would affect flavor and aroma across the tests.

The data accumulated by these tests allowed the researchers to develop a process by which they can predict the quality of bread that will come from a particular crop.

"A key aspect of our study is that we have found methods based on molecular markers and the metabolite profiles of the flours which can be used to predict the quality of bread," said Benjamin Stich, Ph.D., a professor at the Institute of quantitative genetics and genomics of plants at HHU.