mindbodygreen

Dismiss
News

Why This Researcher Thinks More Grocery Stores Will Help Reduce Food Waste

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Variety of Produce at a Grocery Store

Image by Leah Flores / Stocksy

February 5, 2020 — 10:04 AM

Food waste is a big problem, with about a third of food produced for consumption discarded each year according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Finding ways to reduce food waste is an important part of mitigating climate change, and big changes may be necessary. But a new paper has suggested that more groceries stores as an answer to our food waste problem, no matter how counterintuitive it sounds—and it got us thinking about how we can make a difference, too.

How Will More Stores Decrease Food Waste?

The paper was published in Manufacturing and Service Operations Management and was written by Elena Belavina, Ph.D., an associate professor at the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University. According to Belavina, adding more stores will be key to changing our shopping habits, and, in turn, decreasing food waste.

According to the FAO , about 40% of food waste is produced at the retail and consumer level in industrialized countries, and a recent Penn State study found that U.S. households waste 31% of the food we buy.

By increasing food store density, Belavina believes people will shop in smaller amounts more frequently: "As a result, there is a much lower likelihood that something will be spoiled, and we'll actually be able to eat all of the stuff that we've purchased before its expiration date."

In a case study using Chicago, Belavina found that adding a few (three or four) new stores in a four square mile area could reduce food waste by six to nine percent, simply by making it easier to buy just what we need, not what we anticipate needing going forward.

While that may not seem like a large amount, she reports that the impact on emissions would be similar to switching 20,000 cars to electric power.

Article continues below

More Intentional Shopping Can Make A Big Difference

Adding more stores to our cities is something that would need big institutional change, but there are changes we can make on the individual level, inspired by this study.

It may be tempting to do a big shop on a Sunday afternoon, when you've got the time (and the aspirations) for cooking tons of produce and healthy food for the week. But being honest with ourselves about how much of that we're actually going to use, and adjusting our list accordingly.

According to Belavina, New York City is the closest to an ideal store density, due to the volume of small produce stands and other local options. While more frequent, smaller, shops may seem like a hassle, if it's going to encourage better shopping habits that create less waste, it's worth considering. Plus with less bags to carry it's easier to get home on foot, saving you the cab fare (and the emissions the ride produces).

If you're feeling inspired to make efforts to decrease your food waste, there's a lot of simple changes (other than more frequent shops) that can help you be sure that you actually use all the food in your fridge. And if you don't, you can divert your food waste from the landfill by getting into composting, which is much less scary than you may think.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Change-Makers

H&M's New Collection Features Vegan Leather Made From Wine Waste

Christina Coughlin
H&M's New Collection Features Vegan Leather Made From Wine Waste
Change-Makers

This Fully Biodegradable Sneaker Is A Step Toward A Smaller Footprint

Eliza Sullivan
This Fully Biodegradable Sneaker Is A Step Toward A Smaller Footprint
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Mental Health

This Is How Doing Yoga Once A Week Can Decrease Anxiety & Depression

Abby Moore
This Is How Doing Yoga Once A Week Can Decrease Anxiety & Depression
Recipes

Roasted Radishes Will Become Your New Favorite Veggie With This Recipe

Darra Goldstein, Ph.D.
Roasted Radishes Will Become Your New Favorite Veggie With This Recipe
Beauty

Cellular Beauty: 7 Ways To Support Glowing Skin From The Inside Out

Alexandra Engler
Cellular Beauty: 7 Ways To Support Glowing Skin From The Inside Out
More Planet

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Beauty

The One Mistake You Should Avoid If You Use Seaweed Skin Care Products

Jamie Schneider
The One Mistake You Should Avoid If You Use Seaweed Skin Care Products
Integrative Health

Get It Out: Stuffing Your Feelings Can Lead To Inflammation, Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
Get It Out: Stuffing Your Feelings Can Lead To Inflammation, Study Finds
Women's Health

Why Women Over 40 Should Pay Special Attention To Their Heart Health

Abby Moore
Why Women Over 40 Should Pay Special Attention To Their Heart Health
Personal Growth

Researchers Find A Trick For Staying Motivated In The Face Of Failure

Sarah Regan
Researchers Find A Trick For Staying Motivated In The Face Of Failure
Home

From Drains To Stains, Here Are 5 Ways Apple Cider Vinegar Is Handy At Home

JJ Smith
From Drains To Stains, Here Are 5 Ways Apple Cider Vinegar Is Handy At Home
Motivation

Trying A New Diet? Researchers Say This Can Help You Stick To It

Eliza Sullivan
Trying A New Diet? Researchers Say This Can Help You Stick To It
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/researchers-find-more-grocery-stores-may-help-reduce-food-waste

Your article and new folder have been saved!