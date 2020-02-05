The paper was published in Manufacturing and Service Operations Management and was written by Elena Belavina, Ph.D., an associate professor at the School of Hotel Administration at Cornell University. According to Belavina, adding more stores will be key to changing our shopping habits, and, in turn, decreasing food waste.

According to the FAO , about 40% of food waste is produced at the retail and consumer level in industrialized countries, and a recent Penn State study found that U.S. households waste 31% of the food we buy.

By increasing food store density, Belavina believes people will shop in smaller amounts more frequently: "As a result, there is a much lower likelihood that something will be spoiled, and we'll actually be able to eat all of the stuff that we've purchased before its expiration date."

In a case study using Chicago, Belavina found that adding a few (three or four) new stores in a four square mile area could reduce food waste by six to nine percent, simply by making it easier to buy just what we need, not what we anticipate needing going forward.

While that may not seem like a large amount, she reports that the impact on emissions would be similar to switching 20,000 cars to electric power.