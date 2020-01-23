Researchers (Finally) Find A Link Between Sleep & Glowing Skin

During the study, they found that we actually have two variations of collagen fibers—not to be confused with collagen types, like Collagen Type I, II, or III, of which there's 16. There's one type of fiber that’s thicker (although, “thicker” is pretty relative—the fibers are still a million times smaller than a pinhead) and a thinner structure.

The thicker fibers are permanent: they fully form when we turn 17 and remain unchanged for the rest of our lives. The thinner structures, on the other hand, are what the scientists deem as “sacrificial,” where they break down when we place our skin under stress (be it sun exposure, air pollution, or alcohol). And these thinner ones replenish at night while we sleep.

The scientists studied the collagen fibers in mice, observing them for two days every four hours with state of the art microscope technology. They found that when the mice went to sleep, the “thinner” collagen quite literally repaired itself before combining with the other permanent fibers. It’s almost as if the thinner version of collagen could protect the permanent parts from the wear and tear our skin cells experience daily.

“If you imagine the bricks in the walls of a room as the permanent part,” says lead author Karl Kadler, B.Sc., Ph.D., “The paint on the walls could be seen as the sacrificial part which needs to be replenished every so often.”