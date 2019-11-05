New Research Finds A Way To Predict How Well You'll Age

Although this research primarily surrounds aging, it's important that we think of frailty in the context of disease as well. Predicting frailty, for example, could also help doctors determine whether a patient's body would be able to handle intense treatment, such as chemotherapy. If someone were to be predisposed to frailty, they might need more personalized options for treatment or, at the very least, more clinical attention as they experience symptoms of decline.

"This research has opened the door to developing ways to rapidly and accurately quantify frailty and apply this knowledge directly within the clinical environment," Rattray notes.

While it's exciting that we might be able to predict how well we'll age, it also raises the question: If you knew you were at high risk of physical decline, would you want to know as early as possible or remain blissfully ignorant?