"Our grandmas have always been asking us, 'If you're so smart, why haven't you come up with a cure for the common cold?'" senior author of the study Jan Carette, Ph.D., revealed in a news release.

While much more research is needed in order for this science to be deemed a cure, it's especially interesting that a protein that's so significant for blocking viruses is seemingly noncritical for our daily lives. Now that they've identified the gene that could stop these viruses from replicating, the next step for scientists would be to develop a drug that disables this specific protein in our cells.

"Traditional antiviral drugs target the virus itself," Carette said. "But the virus is very smart, and it can mutate its way around it. What we do is make the host inhospitable for these viruses. So it's much more difficult for these viruses to mutate around." Although it might be a while before we see these virus-blocking drugs hit the shelves of our local CVS stores, it's exciting that scientists have found a way to work around these particularly smart viruses and their drug-resistant capabilities.

Unfortunately for us, this year's cold season is quickly approaching—much faster than this research will most likely commercialize. For now, it's probably best to keep that immunity tea and turmeric juice on hand. Until we can safely say that cold season is a thing of the past, sticking to your traditional vitamin C-heavy regimen is your best bet.