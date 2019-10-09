Emotional Intelligence Will Soon Be The Most Desirable Job Skill, Study Says

Rust and his fellow researchers pulled U.S. Department of Labor occupational data about millions of American workers in thousands of job types. They looked at their daily tasks and what each worker perceived to be the most important skills in their workplaces. Then, the researchers evaluated the changes that had occurred in people's jobs and people's evolving perceptions of their jobs between 2006 and 2016.

What they found was an overwhelming shift in importance from practical, quantitative skills to feelings-focused tasks, which involve "the capacity to recognize, emulate, and respond appropriately to human emotions."

For example, Rust said a financial analyst job is much more feeling-oriented and less quantitative now than it was 10 years ago. "People are using more AI-powered tools that can do a lot more of their analytical work for them, and what's left in their job is to hold people's hands and to reassure them about things like stock market dips," he said.

The study found that the most desirable hires today are able to quickly identify and manage others' and their own emotions; compared to 10 years ago, today's HR departments prioritize hiring people with emotional intelligence skills, negotiation skills, and people management skills.

The researchers expect that this move away from a mechanical economy and thinking economy and toward a feeling economy will only continue to speed up in the next two decades. They also expect that these new needs will trickle down into our education system. Rather than focusing on quantitative skills like multiplication and division (which can now be done on a cellphone), teachers may begin teaching children to interact better with one another and to develop stronger emotional intelligence—a welcome change considering how fundamental these skills are for all aspects of our lives, both in our careers and outside them.