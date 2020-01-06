"We have very limited cognitive space and bandwidth," explains Princeton psychologist Eldar Shafir Ph.D., in an interview with the American Psychological Association. "When you focus heavily on one thing, there is just less mind to devote to other things. We call it tunneling—as you devote more and more to dealing with scarcity you have less and less for other things in your life."

Like happiness, in this instance. But if you've fallen victim to this scarcity trap, it may just be a matter of mindset. And as we know, mindsets can change.

Vogt notes that "the inability of participants to focus attention while feeling a range of emotions was a major factor in this idea of not being able to savor a positive experience." So to get started, check out these tips for living a more mindful life, as well as how to recognize and attract abundance in your life.

Philosopher Alan Watts put it well in The Wisdom of Insecurity when he said, "If happiness always depends on something expected in the future, we are chasing a will-o'-the-wisp that ever eludes our grasp, until the future, and ourselves, vanish into the abyss of death."

Indeed, when we place conditions on our happiness, we will always find something wrong. When we focus not on what's lacking and rather on all that we do have, happiness finds us.