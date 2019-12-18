We already know the arts have a profoundly positive effect on our health, with the World Health Organization recently declaring the arts as crucial to reducing poor health. So with that in mind, these researchers set out to find if the arts would have an effect on mortality as well.

They gathered the data of over 6,000 English adults ages 50 and up, who were participating in the English Longitudinal Study of Aging. That study included questions about how often participants attended the theater, concerts, museums, galleries, and exhibitions with the participants continuously following up in the years to come.

By analyzing that existing data, researchers from University College London found the people who did something involving the arts just once or twice a year were 14% less likely to die during the study's follow-up period, when compared to people who didn't engage with the arts.

And the findings didn't stop there: Those who were involved with the arts every few months or more lowered their risk of dying even more, with a 31% lower chance of death than those not involved in the arts.