Over 50 & Struggling To Sleep? Refined Carbs May Be To Blame

The object of the study was to find out if carbs cause sleep issues. Researchers examined the food diaries of 50,000 women in relation to sleeping trends, looking especially at glycemic indexes.

And what they found suggests the higher the glycemic index in foods, the greater the risk of insomnia, because of how those foods (think white bread, added sugar, white rice, etc.) affect blood sugar.

James Gangwisch, Ph.D., senior author of the study, says, "When blood sugar is raised quickly, your body reacts by releasing insulin, and the resulting drop in blood sugar can lead to the release of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, which can interfere with sleep."

And unlike with processed carbs, the women with diets high in fruits and vegetables were less likely to experience insomnia.

"Whole fruits contain sugar, but the fiber in them slow[s] the rate of absorption to help prevent spikes in blood sugar," Gangwisch notes. "This suggests that the dietary culprit triggering the women's insomnia was the highly processed foods that contain larger amounts of refined sugars that aren't found naturally in food."