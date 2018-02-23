mindbodygreen

Researchers Just Found Yet Another Health Benefit Of Red Wine

Emma Loewe
Photo by Jayme Burrows

February 23, 2018 — 10:00 AM

At first glance, red wine seems like teeth's worst enemy (hello, crimson-tinted smile), but a new study shows that when consumed in moderation, it may actually do your pearly whites some good.

The latest issue of the Journal of Agriculture & Food Chemistry reveals that red wine may protect against dental plaque, cavities, and gum disease thanks to its polyphenols—micronutrients that have been proved to inhibit the growth of certain bacteria in the mouth. (They're also present in tea, fruits, and veggies). In this study, scientists measured how the polyphenols from red wine compared to those in grapeseed and red wine extract and found that they were more effective at blocking harmful bacteria. This rang especially true when the wine was combined with an oral probiotic.

Many dentists and oral health experts are saying that more research still needs to be done on red wine's teeth-cleaning efficacy in the long term, especially considering its high acidity content. But paired with the drink's heart-healthy, brain-boosting benefits, this news may be reason enough to pour yourself a glass tonight.

