These greens are super delicious. Wen-Jay Ying, the founder of Local Roots, a farm-share subscription company in NYC, recommends mixing them in a bowl with coconut oil, curry powder, and garlic powder and roasting them at 400 degrees for about 10 to 15 minutes, or until they're crispy, for a healthy snack to whip up the day after Thanksgiving.

Cauliflower stems can be saved too. Just grind 'em up into a cauliflower rice to stick in your freezer and have on hand for the next time you're craving a healthy bowl (here's how mbg's food director, Liz Moody, likes to dress hers).