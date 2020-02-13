8 Reasons Your Skin Is Dull + How To Get it Glowing ASAP

By now you likely know there’s no cure-all for turning back the hands of time. However, there are valuable lifestyle choices you can make to slow the depletion of elastin, collagen and hyaluronic acid. Ingesting vitamin C will support the the synthesis of collagen and hyaluronic acid.* Consume foods high in the vitamin, like oranges, red peppers, kale, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and strawberries.

You can also promote natural collagen production by ingesting hydrolyzed collagen peptide supplements.* Foods like bone broth contain a bioavailable form of collagen, which your body can use upon ingestion. Other collagen-rich foods include chicken, fish and shellfish, egg whites, berries and leafy greens.

Meanwhile, avoid consuming too much sugar and refined carbs, which can cause inflammation and damage collagen. And be sure to always wear sunscreen! UV radiation activates enzymes called matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs), which break down collagen.