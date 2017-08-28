Of course, dripping sweat isn't always a positive thing—especially when you're forcing it. According to Beth Cooke, a teacher at New York's Sky Ting Yoga, too much hot yoga can be rough on the body.

"It's both dehydrating and tough on the complexion," she explains. "My skin has cleared up tremendously since I stopped teaching hot yoga, and my urine is finally clear again. If you're a hot yoga fan, got for it—just drink tons of water and make sure the floors, mats, and air are rigorously cleaned. Otherwise, germs can spread easily! I know because I used to be sick all the time, and since quitting hot yoga I haven't been sick once. Knock on wood!"

Again, if hot yoga and infrared saunas make you feel happier and healthier, go to town. Just make sure you arm yourself with information about what your sweat is really doing (or not doing) for you.

