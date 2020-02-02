When I Get Angry, I Bake & Here's How It Helps Me Harness My Rage
I’m not so sure about rage baking, the concept of channeling our frustrations into pretty pastries. I believe in rage. My faith in baking is unshakable—even if my technique is shaky. But rage baking?
I don’t bake out of rage. When I’m angry, I tend to channel it into my work—to think about what I can write and then write it. When I’ve finished writing, or tired my constantly whirring brain looking for the right word or passable transition sentence, I bake to clear my head and get my sedentary self up from my laptop. I bake to feel like I’m physically engaging in a process that yields tangible results and has a clear start and end.
I love the act of smudging butter into flour, the cold fat spreading across my fingertips and falling back into the bowl. Sometimes I run my hands through the flour, just because. And have you ever watched butter melt? Or, if you take it further, sputter and foam, until it goes still, depositing brown bits of toasty sediment? What place is there for ire amid all this pleasure?
Baking gives me clarity. And so does rage.
But while the former serves as a kind of meditative practice, the latter gives me heightened, sharp focus. Anger motivates me, gets the brain back to churning, now on a fixed point. My rage is not blind. It strikes with measure and reason. And I would not want baking to get in its way—to temper or distract it, to empty my thoughts when they are at their most lucid, and powerful.
I believe in harnessing our rage and using it to change things—to empower ourselves and get things done outside the kitchen. I’m not sure how I feel about telling women to take their anger and get back in the kitchen and start making pies. If you can do that to create a world where we’re not expected to bake pie, or where men would also take to their stand mixers when irate or to fight the good fight, that would make the whole thing worth it. But is that what rage baking is doing? I don’t know.
Listen, if everyone was moved to bake for a cause whenever they got pissed off, post a photo of it on Instagram with all the requisite hashtags (#ragebakers), I’d be telling us all to get really, really angry. But I don’t see that happening anytime soon.
Does baking mask the call of action?
Just recently the state of Georgia passed what’s known as a fetal heartbeat bill, which ostensibly bans abortion after only six weeks of pregnancy, dealing yet another blow to women’s reproductive rights, and to women in general. I was angry. Did I bake? Nope. Did anyone? Who knows? If they did, it doesn’t seem to have done a blessed thing, far as I can tell.
Whoever baked a batch of shortbread to assuage their anger yesterday might not have eaten so many cookies. Maybe those cookies could have done more good sold at a huge bake sale to fund-raise or campaign for Abrams. Or not. Maybe it wasn’t about cookies at all. Maybe if we spent less time coping with our rage by beating a ton of egg whites for a soufflé and more time speaking up and getting the vote out, we wouldn’t have quite so much to be riled up about.
If you can take that rage and sell millions and millions of cookies and cakes to make enough money to really get things done (change policies, give agencies that stand up to the bad guys enough funding to do it successfully), bake. And if baking together might be a way we can pool our anger and figure out how to act collectively and inclusively, then, yes, rage bake.
Adapted from RAGE BAKING by Kathy Gunst and Katherine Alford, published by Tiller Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Copyright © 2020 by Kathy Gunst and Katherine Alford. All rights reserved.
And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.