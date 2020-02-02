I’m not so sure about rage baking, the concept of channeling our frustrations into pretty pastries. I believe in rage. My faith in baking is unshakable—even if my technique is shaky. But rage baking?

I don’t bake out of rage. When I’m angry, I tend to channel it into my work—to think about what I can write and then write it. When I’ve finished writing, or tired my constantly whirring brain looking for the right word or passable transition sentence, I bake to clear my head and get my sedentary self up from my laptop. I bake to feel like I’m physically engaging in a process that yields tangible results and has a clear start and end.

I love the act of smudging butter into flour, the cold fat spreading across my fingertips and falling back into the bowl. Sometimes I run my hands through the flour, just because. And have you ever watched butter melt? Or, if you take it further, sputter and foam, until it goes still, depositing brown bits of toasty sediment? What place is there for ire amid all this pleasure?