Rachel Mansfield is no stranger to a packed fridge. In fact, it's been a key tool as she was developing a lot of food at once for her new cookbook, Just the Good Stuff. But things have changed lately. "I'm used to going to the store almost every day, so now that we're limiting trips to get groceries, I'm planning and thinking ahead to get food for about 10 days," she says. "I want to make sure I have enough to feed my husband Jordan, my son Ezra, and my brother, who lives right next door."

"My freezer before was primarily made up of baked goods," Rachel jokes. Now she's stocking it with frozen veggies, fruit, meats, and prepared foods like burritos and, yes,—even frozen pizza.