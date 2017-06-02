The Savasana-Euphoria Connection You Need To Know About

My mind was settled and I didn’t want to leave that space: I didn’t know when or where I would find it again. I didn’t realize that what I was doing was called meditation. I began to study meditation and learned how to practice it. The purpose of meditation is not to have no thoughts—which is impossible—but to limit your thoughts. The goal is to go beyond your conscious mind, to find a place of enlightenment, to control the thoughts instead of having them control you. What we think becomes our reality; therefore, what we do begins with who we perceive ourselves to be.

The goal is to free our minds from the control over our thoughts that we’re conditioned to having. Scientists have proven that meditation affects the neurons and connections in your brain, and anyone who regularly practices it can attest that the effects are not just psychological. I learned more about the breath, how it’s connected to everything, understanding that it is our life force. As long as we have breath we have life, and as long as we have life, we have possibility. When you can connect your breath to your movements, you’re connecting your actions to your life. You’re connecting yourself to yourself.

My work, my issues, my healing—it all came back to control, but I had to relearn what that word meant. You can’t predict the future, but you can manipulate what it looks like by how you behave in the present moment. My tomorrow is based on the action of today; my today is based on my actions of yesterday. Meditation taught me not to focus on the future, which is where I believe anxiety resides.

Anxiety rests in the future, depression rests in the past, and possibility rests in the present. If you learn how to capitalize on and find comfort in even uncomfortable situations, you can maximize the present moment. That’s why it’s called groundbreaking—you’re breaking through solid assumptions. What you assumed was reality. The things that you once thought were the foundation of you and your world aren’t even there. That was all in your mind.

Excerpted from Strong in the Broken Places: A Memoir of Addiction and Redemption Through Wellness by Quentin Vennie, with permission from Rodale Books. Copyright © 2017.

