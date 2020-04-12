If your current stay-at-home lifestyle has left you feeling, well, backed up...you're certainly not alone. While the conversation with your friends is likely centered around Tiger King, there’s something else making the rounds that people are less eager to discuss: quarantine constipation.

Yup, that’s a thing!

Tanya Zuckerbrot, R.D. defines quarantine constipation as “a change in bowel movements as a result of changes in routine. Maybe before social distancing you were successfully going to the bathroom every day, but now you're struggling to go three times a week.”

But why is this happening? “Lack of movement is likely a major cause of constipation during quarantine," says Zuckerbrot. "Studies have shown that insufficient physical activity and sedentary behaviors are associated with increased reports of constipation." She adds that “we’re eating more junk and not eating enough fiber. Additionally, we’re not drinking as much water and proper hydration is integral to normal bowel movements.”

To help quell your discomfort, we've chatted with an array of experts to figure out how to get things moving again during these unique times.